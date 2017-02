No fewer than 50,000 youths in Daura, Daura Local Government Area in Katsina state on Saturday, held a rally in solidarity with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. The youths did the rally under the auspices of an NGO, Buhari Youth Congress for Change. Daura is the hometown of the Nigerian leader. Alhaji Musa Badamasi, […]

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added February 19, 2017

from Bella Naija