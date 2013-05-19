21

ATP Montreal: Alexander Zverev stuns Roger Federer to win Rogers Cup

20-year-old Alexander Zverev became just the third man to beat Roger Federer this year as the German won his fifth title of 2017 in Montreal. Zverev, ranked eighth, won 6-3 6-4 to lift up the Rogers Cup and claim a second Masters 1000 title. With the win, the German has now extended his winning run to […] The post ATP Montreal: Alexander Zverev stuns Roger Federer to win Rogers Cup appeared first on BellaNaija.
