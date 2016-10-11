Newly crowned eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer moved up two places in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday. The 35-year old Swiss became the oldest man in the Open Era to win the Wimbledon after he defeated Croatia’s Marin Cilic in straight sets 6-3 6-1 6-4 on Sunday. He climbed to third place in the ranking on the strength of his record eighth Wimbledon triumph. […] The post ATP Rankings: Roger Federer moves up after Record-Breaking 8th Wimbledon Title appeared first on BellaNaija ...

Added July 17, 2017

