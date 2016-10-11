24

views
Unfave

ATP Rankings: Roger Federer moves up after Record-Breaking 8th Wimbledon Title

Newly crowned eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer moved up two places in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday. The 35-year old Swiss became the oldest man in the Open Era to win the Wimbledon after he defeated Croatia’s Marin Cilic in straight sets 6-3 6-1 6-4 on Sunday. He climbed to third place in the ranking on the strength of his record eighth Wimbledon triumph. […] The post ATP Rankings: Roger Federer moves up after Record-Breaking 8th Wimbledon Title appeared first on BellaNaija ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 17, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. ATP Rankings: Roger Federer moves up after Record-Breaking 8th Wimbledon Title
    added July 17, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Roger Federer wins Record-Breaking 8th Wimbledon Title
    added July 16, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. FIFA Women’s World Ranking: Super Falcons Move Up One Spot To 34th, Remain No. 1 In Africa
    added March 24, 2017 from Complete Sports
  4. Tennis: Djokovic gives up on Roger Federer’s record
    added October 11, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Nigeria move up in June Fifa ranking
    added June 01, 2017 from Yahoo Nigerian News