A contentious postal survey on same-sex marriage kicked off in Australia Tuesday, with ballots delivered across the vast continent ahead of an expected fractious campaign between the “yes” and “no” sides. While there has been growing support for marriage equality, with 70 percent of those surveyed in a new Fairfax Media poll on Tuesday backing the […]

Added September 12, 2017

from The Punch News