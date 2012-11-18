Author of ‘Eze goes to school’ buried in Onitsha

Tony Okafor, Awka The remains of the Author of the novelette, ‘Eze goes to school’, Chief Onuora Nzekwu, have been interred in his Onitsha home in Anambra State. Nzewu who co-authored ‘Eze goes to school’ with Michael Crowder, died at the age of 89. He was buried on Friday at about 6pm. In his tribute, […]

