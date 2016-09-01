Aviation union pickets Landover Helicopters over staff welfare
Members of the Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria and employees of Landover Helicopters on Monday picketed the airline over alleged poor staff welfare. The union members shut down the airline’s corporate headquarters in Lagos and prevented people from gaining entrance into its premises. The protesting workers, who carried placards with various inscriptions, […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News
Added March 06, 2017
from The Punch News