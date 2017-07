Nigeria defender Chidozie Awaziem has joined FC Nantes from FC Porto. Awaziem, 20, joins the French club on a one-year loan deal, the club announced on their website on Wednesday. Awaziem has made two appearances for Nigeria, the first in a 1-1 friendly against Corsica and his full debut in the Super Eagles’ 2-0 African […]

July 06, 2017

The Punch News