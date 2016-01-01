11

views
Unfave

Azeez set for Turkey move     

Added May 09, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Super Sand Eagles Star Abu Azeez Set For Turkey Move
    added May 09, 2017 from Complete Sports
  2. Azeez set for Turkey move     
    added May 09, 2017 from Vanguard News
  3. Haruna Lukman Set For Turkey Switch
    added January 01, 2016 from Complete Sports
  4. Oscar set for record-breaking Shanghai move
    added December 23, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Okpotu Set To Dump Lobi For Foreign Move
    added July 17, 2016 from Complete Sports