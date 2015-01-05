18

views
Unfave

B’Haram attacks military base, army court-martials soldiers

Olaleye Aluko Three soldiers attached to the Nigerian Army troops of the 119 Battalion and 133 Special Forces Battalion in the Operation Lafiya Dole were killed on Saturday in the Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State, after Boko Haram insurgents attacked the military base. Our correspondent learnt that troops also shot dead 10 Boko […] The post B’Haram attacks military base, army court-martials soldiers appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 14, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. B’Haram attacks military base, army court-martials soldiers
    added January 14, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. B’ Haram overruns military base
    added January 05, 2015 from The Punch News
  3. B’Haram has no base in Nigeria – Military
    added October 05, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Boko Haram attacks military base in Niger
    added February 06, 2015 from The Punch News
  5. Boko Haram targets military base, civilian JTF
    added January 09, 2017 from The Punch News