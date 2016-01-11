B’Haram: DHQ dismisses US report, says Fayose seeking relevance

Olaleye Aluko, Abuja The Defence Headquarters, Abuja, said on Thursday that reports on terrorism and the Nigerian military attributed to the United States of America was for 2016 and should not be taken as the current situation. The DHQ said some people, who deliberately misinterpreted the report, wanted to pit the American government against the […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 03, 2017

from The Punch News

