B’Haram: North-East varsities, polytechnic porous, insecure –VCs, Rector

Hindi Livinus and Armstrong Bakam Despite the high level of insecurity in the North-East due to the activities of Boko Haram insurgents, heads of tertiary institutions in the region have lamented the lack of basic amenities like perimeter fencing that can aid security in their schools. Saturday PUNCH investigations in Adamawa, Yobe, Gombe, Bauchi and […]

Added August 04, 2017

