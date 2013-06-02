12

views
Unfave

Babcock University graduates 89 First Class students

Folashade Adebayo A 22-year-old student of the Accounting Department of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Alexandria Braie, has emerged the best graduating student of the university. Braie was declared the winner of the President’s Award for the overall best performances despite having the second best Cumulative Grade Point Average 4.90 of her set. Speaking at […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added June 04, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Excitement as Babcock University graduates first medical students
    added January 30, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. 52 graduate with First Class at Babcock
    added June 02, 2013 from Vanguard News
  3. 54 First Class students graduate from Osun State University
    added April 02, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Fountain University produces 17 first class graduates
    added January 09, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. 3 Niger Delta ex-militants graduate with First Class degrees from UK universities
    added August 01, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog