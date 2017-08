Oluwatosin Omojuyigbe The police on Tuesday arraigned a 42-year-old driver, Igwe Dike, before a Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, for allegedly beating his wife, Nkiru Egbo, with a plank which left her and their son seriously injured. Dike was arraigned on two counts of assault and causing of grievous bodily harm, which he pleaded […]

