Badoo attacks: Lagos Police warn residents living in isolated areas

The Lagos State Police Command has warned Lagos residents against living in isolated and unsafe areas where they might be vulnerable to attacks by hoodlums. The police spokesperson in Lagos, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, said in a statement that the warning became necessary following the murder of four family members at Ibeshe, Ikorodu, at the weekend. […]
Added July 31, 2017
from The Punch News

