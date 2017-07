Gbenga Adeniji Suspected members of the Badoo cult early Friday morning killed two lovers in their apartment in Ogun State. A source told our correspondent that the heads of the victims were smashed. The incident happened at a storey building located on Hassan Abiodun Street, off Ojodu Berger, in Ifo Local Government Area of the […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 21, 2017

from The Punch News