Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has said that Saturday’s AFCON qualifying match against Bafana Bafana of South Africa will be a difficult game for the team. Rohr said this on Tuesday in Uyo while speaking with newsmen after the Super Eagles’ first training session at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium. The coach said that the […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added June 06, 2017

from The Punch News