Balogun, Okonjo-Iweala hail Adesina’s emergence as 2017 World Food Prize Laureate

Nigeria’s Chargé d’Affaires to the U.S., Hakeem Balogun, and a former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, have lauded the emergence of Dr Akinwumi Adesina as the 2017 World Food Prize Laureate. Balogun and Okonjo-Iweala said that Adesina’s selection for the prestigious prize was a great honour for Nigeria. Adesina, who is the current President […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added June 27, 2017

from The Punch News

