Bamayi’s Contentious Account of History

Since the public presentation of his autobiography on Thursday, March 30, Major-General Ishaya Bamaiyi (rtd.) has rekindled rather avoidable controversies of the past. Omololu Ogunmade writes Major-General Ishaya Bamaiyi (rtd.), a hitherto obscured and seemingly forgotten henchman in the five-year reign of former military Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, launched his way back to […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added April 08, 2017

from This Day News

