A bank manager, Elliot Abiodun, who allegedly stole $110,000 (N40 million) from Sterling Bank, was on Friday arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos. Abiodun, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a two-count bordering on conspiracy and stealing. The Prosecutor, Sgt. Friday Mameh, told the court that the accused committed […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 21, 2017

from The Punch News