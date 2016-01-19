login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
EU's Juncker says he won't seek second term in 2019
NYSC, CBN, other banks to give loans to corps members
Condom manufacturing firm buys up baby food company
New York Fashion Week AW17: Chromat
FG to reposition economy by leveraging on ICT – Perm Sec
Trending Nigerian News
Aisha Buhari returns to Abuja, as Nigerians await President Buhari’s return
Foundation for Military Battalion in Southern Kaduna Demolished
Nick Cannon present at his pregnant ex-girlfriend's baby shower (photos)
Magu hails officers who recovered $9.8m from ex NNPC GMD
The Bank Club, Abuja, reopens after one month renovation
17
views
Banks move to reverse stamp duty charge on savings accounts
Added February 11, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria
Related Nigerian News
Banks move to reverse stamp duty charge on savings accounts
added February 11, 2017 from
Businessday Nigeria
Discouraging Financial Inclusion with Stamp Duties on Savings Account…
added January 14, 2017 from
This Day News
Nigeria to enforce stamp duties law on financial transactions - cenbank
added January 19, 2016 from
Reuters Nigeria
…to review Stamp Duty Act
added December 05, 2016 from
The Punch News
NECA opposes stamp duty payment on share capital
added January 28, 2017 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us