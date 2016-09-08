15

Banky W & Adesua Etomi are GETTING MARRIED!

Yes! We cannot keep calm. Adesua Etomi and Banky W are getting married. Congrats! *** Letter from the Groom Dear Susu We crossed paths 2 or 3 times since 2012, but I wasn’t paying enough attention. Destiny was staring me right in the face and I was too caught up in my own hustle and […]
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added May 03, 2017
from Bella Naija

