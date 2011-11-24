Singer Banky W was away for some time, treating a rare strain of skin cancer tumours which resurfaced after they first appeared 10 years ago. We’re thankful he’s hale and hearty now. Read his testimony below: A wise man once said this: “Scars. A sign that you had been hurt. A sign that you had […] The post Banky W shares Testimony of Recovery after Surgery on Rare Strain of Skin Cancer Tumours appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added November 09, 2017

from Bella Naija

