18

views
Unfave

Barack Obama makes surprise visit to DC high school ‘to welcome back students’

For one group of high school students in Washington, D.C., the first week of classes ended on a high note. ABCnews reports that former President Barack Obama made a surprise visit Friday to McKinley Technology High School, strolling ever-so-casually into a classroom to the disbelief of students. “Hey, how’s it going everybody?” Obama, 56, said to […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 09, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Barack Obama makes surprise visit to DC high school ‘to welcome back students’
    added September 09, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Britain dismisses attempts to lure high finance to Paris
    added July 07, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Benue to return 136 schools to private individuals –Ortom
    added July 15, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Obama to make historic visit to Hiroshima
    added May 10, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Obama makes surprise Afghan visit
    added May 25, 2014 from The Punch News