Barack Obama makes surprise visit to DC high school ‘to welcome back students’

For one group of high school students in Washington, D.C., the first week of classes ended on a high note. ABCnews reports that former President Barack Obama made a surprise visit Friday to McKinley Technology High School, strolling ever-so-casually into a classroom to the disbelief of students. “Hey, how’s it going everybody?” Obama, 56, said to […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 09, 2017

from The Punch News

