Barca seek justice for Catalan ministers

A huge Catalan flag and banners reading “justice” in Catalan and English were displayed before Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Sevilla on Saturday amid the escalating political crisis sweeping Barcelona. On Thursday eight ministers of the deposed Catalan government, following the enforcement of home rule by the Spanish government, were detained pending a possible trial […]

Added November 04, 2017

