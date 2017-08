Barcelona host rivals Real Madrid in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday (2000GMT) badly in need of a morale-boosting win following the world record sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain. Despite banking 222 million euros ($261 million) for the Brazilian, Barca’s scattergun approach to finding a replacement has so far been […]

Added August 12, 2017

