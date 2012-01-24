16

views
Unfave

Barcelona confirm Neymar wants to leave, but $260m buyout clause must be paid

Added August 02, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Barcelona confirm Neymar wants to leave, but $260m buyout clause must be paid
    added August 02, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Barca confirm Neymar wants to leave
    added August 02, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Suarez confirms he wants to leave
    added May 31, 2013 from Kickoff Nigeria
  4. New Music: Goldie – I Don’t Want To Leave
    added May 14, 2012 from Bella Naija
  5. Mourinho 'wants To Leave Real Madrid'
    added January 24, 2012 from Complete Sports