We hear different reasons on why people use drugs (often from the mouths of those who have never tried drugs): joblessness, bad parenting, peer pressure, on and on the list goes. But do people with good jobs, from “good homes,” with good friends, not take drugs? Several are ignorant on just how widespread drug use […] The post Battabox is taking to the Streets to Examine Nigeria’s Drug Epidemic | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 21, 2017

from Bella Naija

