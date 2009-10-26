Bauchi poly lecturers embark on indefinite strike

Armstrong Bakam The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Federal Polytechnic Chapter, Bauchi, on Monday embarked on an indefinite strike over the non-implementation of a package for promotion of members and payment of arrears. Speaking with our correspondent, the ASUP Chairman, Ahmad Mukaddas, said arrears from 2014 to 2016 had accumulated to over N162m, explaining that […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 14, 2017

from The Punch News

