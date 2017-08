Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi Social and economic activities came to a standstill in some parts of Bauchi State following a massive rally in support of President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday. Several placard-carrying supporters of the president, including women, marched through the streets of Bauchi, brandishing brooms, with the rally culminating at the Government House. They […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 29, 2017

from This Day News