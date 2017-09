It’s Fri-yay! The word for today is that we be happy for other people when they achieve their goals and celebrate with them. It takes nothing from you. No need trying to fake it. Be genuinely happy for people and celebrate them. Celebrating people is not really about the act but the state of your […] The post Be Happy for Others appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 08, 2017

from Bella Naija