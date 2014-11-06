9

Becca announces release date of forthcoming album | See Album art + Track list

Ghanaian singer Becca has announced the release date for her forthcoming album “Unveiling.” She also released the album art and the tracklist, with songs featuring Mr Eazi, Stonebwoy, Patoranking and rapper Ice Prince on a bonus track. See the album art and tracklist below: The post Becca announces release date of forthcoming album | See Album art + Track list appeared first on BellaNaija.
