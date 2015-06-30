Before Stardom With…BASORGE TARIAH

Before stardom, what was life like? Well, before stardom, life was fun because I grew up in a neighbourhood where everything was quite interesting. I grew up where people rode bicycles on the streets. I was living with my parents when I was young. I grew up in Port-Harcourt and had all my education there. […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 22, 2017

from The Punch News

