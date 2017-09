Ex-beauty queen, Omowunmi Akinnifesi, has said it is a blessing to be single. The 30-year-old in an Instagram post said being single is a blessing and a time to get your bearings right before marriage. Akinnifesi further advised single women not to take their singleness for granted, adding that the advantages eventually lead to marital […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 13, 2017

from The Punch News