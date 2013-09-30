16

views
Unfave

BellaNaija Style is Giving Out 2 Platinum Tickets to Aquafina Elite Model Look 2017 Grand Finale – Find Out to Win for You & Your Friend

The 10th Edition of the Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria is fast approaching and it promises to be a night of glitz and glam. The grand finale would see 20 finalists compete for the role of overall winner of the Nigerian National Finals, these winners will represent Nigeria at the Elite Model Look World Finale […] The post BellaNaija Style is Giving Out 2 Platinum Tickets to Aquafina Elite Model Look 2017 Grand Finale – Find Out to Win for You & Your Friend appeared first on BellaNaija ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 04, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. BellaNaija Style is Giving Out 2 Platinum Tickets to Aquafina Elite Model Look 2017 Grand Finale – Find Out to Win for You & Your Friend
    added October 04, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. #EMLN2017: Aquafina Elite Model Look 2017 Boot Camp kicks off! Who is your Favourite Contestant?
    added October 03, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. BN Style Exclusive: Elohor Aisien in Osman, Mo Abudu in Givenchy, Eku Edewor in Alexander Wang & More Fashion Scoop from the 2013 Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria Finale in Lagos
    added September 30, 2013 from Bella Naija
  4. Who is the Next Queen & King of the Runway? Meet the Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria 2014 Semi Finalists
    added August 13, 2014 from Bella Naija
  5. Exclusive: Check Out the Top 20 Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria 2016 Finalists!
    added September 19, 2016 from Bella Naija