Benin street sweepers protest seven months unpaid salaries

Some street sweepers under the Edo Waste Management Board in Benin, on Thursday, staged a protest in Government House over non-payment of their seven months salaries. The protesters carried placards with inscriptions, “Gov. Obaseki hear our cry’’, “Pay us our money’’ and “Commissioner for Environment where is our money’’? One of the protesters, Mrs Magdalene […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 02, 2017
from The Punch News

