George Okoh writes about the incessant killings by herdsmen in Benue State and what the government is doing about it In the first week of May, there were series of attacks on Benue communities by Fulani herdsmen. The last of them were the deadly attacks on Mbavuur and Mbaya council wards in Logo and Buruku Local […]

Added June 18, 2017

