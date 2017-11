John Charles, Makurdi The Benue State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Michael Gusa, on Tuesday submitted that the anti-grazing law recently enacted in the state had not contravened the constitution of the country. The anti-grazing law took effect from November 1, 2017 in the state, leading to movement of Fulani herdsmen out of […]

Added November 07, 2017

