Benue flood: SEMA boss denies diversion of relief materials

Executive Secretary, Benue State Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Boniface Ortese, has denied allegations that relief materials for victims of the recent flood in the state had been diverted. Ortese told the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Makurdi that the allegations were “false, malicious and calculated at tarnishing the image of the state.” He described […]
Added September 09, 2017
from The Punch News

