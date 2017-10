Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, admitted on Monday that his government had failed in its responsibility of paying workers salaries. “A worker deserves his wages, but the Benue government has not been able to fulfill that obligation. We have failed the workers in this regard,” Ortom said in Makurdi, after meeting with national leaders of […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 09, 2017

from The Punch News