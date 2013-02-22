7

views
Unfave

Benue Police burst kidnap gang led by Gana’s associates

Added June 16, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Photo: Oyo State police nabs bike-snatching gang led by physically-challenged man
    added October 10, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Police smash kidnapping gang in Rivers State, rescue victim
    added April 12, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Nigerian Police Crack Kidnap Gangs in Kogi
    added July 16, 2016 from This Day News
  4. Police Crack Kidnap Gangs in Kogi
    added July 15, 2016 from This Day News
  5. Police barricade kidnap gang in Delta
    added February 22, 2013 from Vanguard News