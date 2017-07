Superstar singer, Beyonce has shared the first photo of her twins, after she welcomed them in July with husband Jay Z. “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month,” she captioned the image of herself, holding her newborn babies. The photo is reminiscent of her floral themed photo in which she announced that she was pregnant in […]

