Biafra at 50: How Ndi’Igbo and Oduduwa Can Unite and Get a Better Deal from Nigeria

SATURDAY THE ALTERNATIVE STORY With Reno Omokri This week marked the 50th anniversary of the declaration of the Sovereign State of Biafra and one or more questions still linger. I will not delve into the more contentious questions, but for the sake of improving the relationship between the Igbo and their Yoruba neighbours, let me […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added June 02, 2017

from This Day News

