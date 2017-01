Alex Enumah in Abuja The Federal High Court, Abuja hearing the case of the Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and three others over alleged treasonable felony has fixed February 10 to rule on a motion by the defendants seeking to quash the charges against them. Justice Binta Nyako, Thursday, fixed the […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added January 12, 2017

from This Day News