Biafra: Group condemns secession; calls for integration of Ndigbo

Gibson Achonu, Owerri A socio-political group called Igbo Movement for Justice has condemned the agitation for secession  and  political violence by the Igbos,  rather it  called  for full integration of the sect in the political calculations of the Nigerian nation.  The full integration, the group said, would stop the rise of more pressure groups in […] The post Biafra: Group condemns secession; calls for integration of Ndigbo appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Added December 30, 2016
