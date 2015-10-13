Blac Chyna will reportedly be joining her friend Amber Rose in this year’s edition of her annual slut walk. TMZ reports that sources have disclosed that Blac Chyna will be joining the feminist walk to discuss the effects of revenge porn. Chyna will be speaking about what she has gone through since her ex Rob Kardashian posted […] The post Blac Chyna joining Amber Rose’s Slut Walk appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 29, 2017

from Bella Naija

