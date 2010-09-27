7

views
Unfave

Black Democracy Day: Two dead as three-storey building collapses in Lagos

Added May 29, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Three-storey building collapses in Lagos
    added September 27, 2010 from Nigerian Compass
  2. [BREAKING] Many trapped as three-storey building collapses in Lagos
    added May 18, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Many trapped as three-storey building collapses in Lagos
    added October 21, 2015 from The Punch News
  4. PHOTOS: Three-storey building collapses in Lagos
    added May 29, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. Three dead, dozens feared trapped as 16-storey building collapsed in Tanzania
    added March 29, 2013 from Vanguard News