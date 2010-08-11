20

Blame my generation for high level of corruption – Magu

Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, says his generation caused the high level of corruption in Nigeria. Magu, however, said his major pre-occupation now is to leave a better Nigeria for the next generation. The EFCC boss said this on Monday shortly after the opening ceremony of […]
