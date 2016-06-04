Nollywood actress and producer, Omoni Oboli has released new photos ahead of the premiere of her new film, Wives on Strike: The Revolution. The actress is gorgeous in these beauty shots; check those eyes out! With makeup by House of Tara International and hair by Kachi Beauty Products, the actress let out infectious smiles as she poses for […] The post BN Beauty: Check out Omoni Oboli’s Gorgeousness

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added November 07, 2017

from Bella Naija

