Flowers, peace signs and barefoot in the park. Allure Bridals latest collection called Wilderly Bride is the perfect hippy chic “boho bride” choice for a her wedding. This bride goes for feathered clips and heather in her hair instead of tiaras and princess jewelry. We love the romantic and demure lace ties, draping bell sleeves, bias cuts, […] The post BN Bridal: The Wilderly Bride Collection by Allure Bridals is The Perfect Choice for a BoHo Bride appeared first on BellaNaija.

Added October 21, 2017

