BN Collection to Closet: Dakore Akande in MMAKAMBA

On this new edition of BN Collection to Closet, leading Actress Dakore Akande attends the EbonyLife Film and TV Festival in this dress by MMAKAMBA. The dress is made of tulle fabric with a fringe dress on the inside which has a matching colour. Dakore styled the dress with red sandals and a black clutch. The post BN Collection to Closet: Dakore Akande in MMAKAMBA appeared first on BellaNaija.
Added July 01, 2017
from Bella Naija

